JSO: 1 man dead, another injured after shooting in Hyde Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died and another sustained serious injuries in a shooting on Lane Avenue South.

According to JSO, officers were dispatched to the area around 1:50 a.m. Thursday and found an unidentified victim dead in a parking lot with several gunshot wounds.

Another victim was also located and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and is undergoing surgery. Both victims were men in their mid-20s.

Detectives are currently working to determine what led up to the shooting, but they believe the victims knew each other. It is unclear whether one or both of the men opened fire.

The shooting is believed to have taken place in the parking of an apartment complex behind a strip mall. Shell casings were found in the strip mall as well.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses at the apartment complex and a nearby bar for details

