JSO: 2 men in hospital after shots fired at BP gas station on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after 2 people were shot at a BP gas station on Soutel Drive.

According to detectives, at around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the area and located 2 men in their 30s suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition. One man has already been released, and the other is still being treated.

Detectives believe that the shooting occurred after the 2 men were involved in an argument, but it’s unclear what they were fighting about and if anyone else was involved. Six shell casings were located at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

