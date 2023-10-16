JSO: Man shot and killed in domestic dispute on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight on Poydras Lane West.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, patrol officers responded to the area late Sunday night and located a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit are conducting an investigation and spoke with many people about the shooting. Police believe that the shooting was a result of some sort of domestic dispute, where the man was shot several times by a family member.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JSO said the investigation is continuing to determine if charges will be filed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: JSO: Man undergoing surgery after shooting in Woodland Acres

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.