JSO: Moncrief Road West shut down for shooting investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Moncrief Road West.

Officers have shut down Moncrief Road West from Ken Knight Drive to Leonnie Road for the investigation. There is no word on how long the road will be closed.

Action News Jax’s Robert Grant is on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.

