Large fire at Patriot Plaza Apartments injures 2, displaces 12, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took two people to the hospital after a fire at the Patriot Plaza Apartments on University Club Boulevard.

According to a spokesperson for JFRD, crews responded to the complex at around 12:24 a.m. to a second alarm fire, which means the fire is larger.

After firefighters were able to get the fire out, two residents were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the Red Cross was called to assist 12 others who had been displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews are working a structure fire to an apartment in the 3700 block of university club blvd…. This is now a second alarm fire. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) October 11, 2023

