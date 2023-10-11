CareerSource of Northeast Florida to host another virtual job fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CareerSource of Northeast Florida is hosting another virtual job fair on Thursday.

The October Virtual and Educational Hiring Fair will allow attendees to explore job opportunities without the need to travel or wait in long lines. It will take place on Premier Virtual from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All interested parties must register to receive a link to the hiring event, which you can do by clicking HERE.

