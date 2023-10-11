Hundreds gather in Jacksonville to stand in solidarity with Israel for peace

In a show of unity and support, hundreds of people gathered at the Jacksonville Jewish Center in Mandarin standing in solidarity with Israel Tuesday night.

The event was hosted by the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Northeast Florida, and it attracted an impressive turnout, with over 900 people registered for the gathering. Several prominent city leaders, including Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and members of Mayor Donna Deegan’s administration, were also in attendance.

The attendees came together to express their strong desire for peace inside Israel, a nation thousands of miles away but one that holds a special place in the hearts of many in Jacksonville.

The recent attacks by the militant group Hamas during an international music festival in Israel had shaken the local community.

Rabbi Maya Glasser of the Reformed Congregation in Jacksonville emphasized the personal connections that many in the community have with Israel, stating, “There’s no Jewish person who doesn’t know someone in Israel who’s going through this horrendous terrorism right now.”

She condemned the recent attacks, describing them as “pure terrorism” and highlighting that it was the work of a terrorist group rather than representative of all Palestinians or Muslims.

Mariam Feist, CEO of the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Northeast Florida, led the event and emphasized the gravity of the situation, referring to it as a “fight for survival, freedom, and against terrorism.”

The event served as an opportunity for concerned citizens to come together in prayer and song, seeking a path toward peace and unity.

Rabbi Maya Glasser expressed hope for unity and collaboration in the future.

“I just hope that unity will prevail and that people will put aside their differences and work together to face all these threats that are very close to Israel,” Glasser told Action News Jax.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters, who recently visited Israel for a law enforcement mission, echoed the sentiments of the community, stating “It’s a blessing that we’re here now. But at the same time, we have to make sure that we take the knowledge that we have from over there and remember what we saw when we were there and make sure that we pay very close attention to our community here in Jacksonville.”

Feist called for continued support for Israel and encouraged people to engage with elected officials, contribute to emergency campaigns, and show their support on social media.

