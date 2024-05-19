Man shot several times at stop light in drive-by shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot several times at a red light on Normandy Boulevard.

Detectives said that at around 2:45 p.m., a man was at a red light in his purple Nissan near CareSpot Urgent Care near Lane Avenue when several suspects in another car opened fire at the purple Nissan.

The victim hit the gas to get away, lost his front bumper after hitting the curb and ended up at the CareSpot Urgent Care.

The man suffered several gunshot wounds but is in stable condition. The suspects are still on the run.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

