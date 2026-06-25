Questions about resume gaps are expected. Here's how job seekers can address them

NEW YORK — When Monique Di Liberto began looking for a paying job after putting her career on pause to parent full-time, she felt paralyzed by self-doubt.

“Who do you think you are trying this after 17 years?" Di Liberto recalled asking herself. "You have no business doing this.”

The fear and uncertainty she felt is familiar to many people seeking work after an absence from the job market. Whether they lost a position during mass layoffs or needed to leave one to care for an ill loved one, job applicants can expect questions about employment history lapses to surface during screenings and interviews.

“You have to address it honestly and directly,” said Andy Decker, CEO of Goodwin Recruiting, a candidate recruitment and placement firm. “Make sure that you’ve included anything you did during that time. Did you get certifications? Did you volunteer?”

Extended periods between jobs have become far more common and are less stigmatized than they were before many people worked from home or took time off during the COVID-19 pandemic to take care of children or relatives, Decker said. Some people note these periods on their resumes as a "career break" or "family responsibility," he said.

Here are strategies suggested by a recruiter and workers who have been there for addressing a career gap.

Highlight transferable life skills

Employers are more focused on skills or results than a perfect career path, and volunteering your services at a nonprofit organization is a good way to keep those skills fresh, Decker said.

Di Liberto, 57, was a classically trained opera singer before she got married and became a mother. While her husband built a chiropractic practice, she set aside her music career ambitions to raise their children.

Once she decided to reenter the workforce, Di Liberto didn't have 9-to-5 job experience to feature on her resume. Instead, she reviewed activities beyond family life for skills that would translate into a work environment.

Serving as PTA president at her children’s school, for example, required managing budgets and presenting project plans to the school board. She also helped with budgeting, software rollouts and hiring for her husband's business.

Even so, she kept hearing as she applied for administrative support roles that she wasn't qualified. However, one person who interviewed Di Liberto was intrigued, saying, “This resume was so different than anything I had ever seen. I needed to see the person who created this."

Determined not to walk away empty-handed, Di Liberto proposed a monthlong trial run as an administrative assistant. Her pitch was: “I recognize that you probably are getting resumes of people who are far more qualified than me, but I would challenge that they are not as tenacious and driven as me. If you give me 30 days, I’ll prove to you that I can learn this job and I can do this job.”

The company hired her. Over the next decade, she was promoted and recruited away by other employers and worked her way up to head of client services at an artificial intelligence company. Di Liberto said she was asked about her employment lull each time she interviewed for a new position.

“I was fortunate enough to stay home for 17 years and raise amazing humans,” she tells potential employers. "And I worked from the ground up to be where I am today."

Laura Sandvik, who left a marketing job to care for her mother and later her children, highlighted in her LinkedIn profile the soft skills she gained from her experiences.

“I have no regrets about those choices. They strengthened my patience, perspective, and sense of responsibility. In returning to formal roles, I have done so intentionally,” she wrote.

Practice telling a layoff story

If you lost a job due to restructuring or layoffs, you don't need to volunteer that information on a resume but be honest if an interviewer asks why you left, Decker said.

“I would simply say, ‘I was one of 270 people caught up in this reduction of force,’ or if you made it through a few rounds of layoffs, say, ‘Over two years we had five rounds of reductions in force, I made it through four, I was caught up in the fifth,’" Decker suggested.

Practice your response before the interview, and avoid negativity such as blaming the employer. “Own it, acknowledge it and move on,” Decker said.

Baura Zia, 35, was laid off in 2022 shortly after returning from maternity leave. She was upset initially but says losing her job “was honestly a blessing in disguise" because she spent the next three years raising her two children full-time.

On her resume, Zia describes those years as a “parenting gap,” and states that she also moved across the country in that time. When she decided to find a part-time job after her son's first birthday, she explained during interviews that the organization she previously worked for didn't let her go over performance issues but because it lost the contract she was working on.

“Having grace with yourself is really important," Zia said. "It’s not a flaw to have a career gap. If anything, you’ve grown so much from that.”

During her job hunt, Zia sometimes sent messages to people she found online to ask about their experience working at the company where she'd applied. Many didn't reply, but some did. She also reached out to contacts from a networking group for women in public relations she joined years ago.

“When I was ready to go back to the workplace, it wasn’t as hard as I thought it would be, only because I had my network to tap into,” Zia said.

Own your accomplishments

Addressing resume gaps due to major employment barriers such as incarceration can be especially difficult.

Ryan Cuellar, 29, who was charged with felony possession of stolen property at age 18 and sent to jail a month before he expected to graduate high school, is proud of his perseverance and record of overcoming hurdles.

“Don’t reflect on your mistake but take pride in what you learn from it and what you are doing about it," Cuellar advised.

After being incarcerated for a few months, Cuellar returned to high school to repeat his senior year. Then he took a string of odd jobs that didn't require background checks, including acting gigs and working as a machine operator, while also taking college classes.

After receiving certification as a paralegal, Cuellar said he used the training to petition to have his criminal record sealed. That meant he did not have to disclose his legal history on job applications or worry about getting asked about it following background checks.

Cuellar chose to tell potential employers about it anyway, even though doing so often hurt his chances of getting hired. He also volunteered at the jail, helping people held there acquire skills to help them succeed after their release. He recently landed his first full-time job, working as a salesperson for a company that provides online tutoring services.

“It’s part of my story,” Cuellar said of his incarceration. “At the end of the day, I think that you need to know that about me as a person to understand my side and where I come from and my perspective.”

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This story has been updated to correct the spelling of a subject's surname to Di Liberto, not De Liberto's name.

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