Clark Howard

09.05.23 Car Theft Tech Wars & Your Defense / A Venmo Privacy Warning

Car thieves are going high-tech to get around anti-theft technology. Clark explains 2 simple ways to protect your vehicle, including inexpensive, widely available car key RFID signal blockers.  Also today, an important privacy warning for Venmo users and a key NEVER NEVER NOT EVER rule for using pay apps.

  • Car Theft Protection: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Venmo Privacy Warning: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

?

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

This article was originally published on Clark.com

The post 09.05.23 Car Theft Tech Wars & Your Defense / A Venmo Privacy Warning appeared first on Clark Howard.

Most Read