Last day to vote on which discontinued ice cream flavor Blue Bell should bring back

Blue Bell Creameries is putting the fate of some discontinued flavors in the hands of fans.

The iconic ice cream brand is holding a tournament called, “The Great Scoop Revival Tournament.” Fans can decide what discontinued flavor to bring back.

Friday is the last day to vote on the 16 discontinued flavors. Voting closes at 5 p.m., and a winner will be announced on Monday.

