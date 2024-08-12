Recall Alert: Perrigo Company voluntarily recalling powdered baby formal for high Vitamin D levels

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Perrigo Company is pulling thousands of cans of infant formula from shelves in 12 states.

The company is voluntarily recalling 16,500 cans of powdered baby formula typically sold by H-E-B Grocery and CVS Health stores.

The recall is because of elevated levels of Vitamin D that were found in the milk-based powder formula. H-E-B and CVS stores in 12 states, including Florida, are impacted by the recall.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning parents to check if they purchased the recalled products. Impacted products were shipped to stores on Feb. 2 and 6, 2024, with used-by dates of Nov. 9 and 11.

