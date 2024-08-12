Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown sues Rep. Angie Nixon, claims she lied about endorsement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Controversy is exploding in the hotly contested race between Angie Nixon and Brenda Priestly-Jackson. Action News Jax learned that former Congresswoman Corrine Brown is suing Nixon.

Brown is accusing Nixon of misleading voters into thinking Brown had endorsed her for state house in her “Quick Picks” voter guides. Brown has created “Quick Picks” voter guides for decades.

Brown has filed a complaint for injunctive relief against Nixon. She says in the suit that Nixon falsified her “Quick Picks” to show Brown endorsing her, but Brown has endorsed Nixon’s opponent, Brenda Priestly-Jackson. Brown sounded off on Facebook live.

“That’s what we did. We filed a lawsuit,” said Brown. “It’s what I feel I’m doing to make a better place.”

Action News Jax told you last week when a “diss track” dropped targeting Nixon. It was first obtained by Florida Politics. Priestly-Jackson said she had nothing to do with it.

Brown, Priestly-Jackson and other candidates will hold a news conference on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the Duval County Courthouse.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker contacted Nixon for comment but hasn’t heard back.

All this comes as early voting last week and the primary is Aug. 20.

