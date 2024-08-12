State Rep. Angie Nixon accused of false endorsements by former Congresswoman in lawsuit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Controversy during the 2024 primary elections in Duval County amid a lawsuit, accusing state representative Angie Nixon’s campaign of distributing fake endorsement flyers on behalf of former congresswoman Corrine Brown.

Brown, as well as the candidate for “State Representative of District 13″, Brenda Priestly Jackson, both claim Jackson’s opponent, State Rep. Angie Nixon, distributed a quick pick form showing brown endorsing Nixon. However, Brown is endorsing Jackson in the race.

“It saddens me that somebody has repeatedly attempted to deceive neighbors and the electorate,” Jackson said alongside Brown at a Monday morning press conference. “That is disenfranchisement.”

State representative Nixon sent Action News Jax a statement Monday morning saying in part: “My campaign didn’t authorize fake flyers being distributed” and “This is simply an attempt to discredit me and distract from my record in the community.”

However, Nixon’s denial was challenged by state representative candidate for District 14 Kimberly Daniels during Monday morning’s conference – who claims her opponent was also falsely endorsed on the fake quick pick forms.

“If Rep. Nixon did not do this, she needs to take the stand under sworn oath and prove it in court. We have much evidence, many witnesses, and a smoking gun,” exclaimed Daniels while holding up the fake forms.

Brown has filed a lawsuit in Duval County, asking for Nixon and her campaign to stop distributing the forms with the false endorsements.

Now, State Representative Nixon is asking for both candidates to just “run their races and let the voters decide”, with former congresswoman Brown looking to set the record straight about her endorsements.

Nixon’s full statement in response to the allegations can be found below:

“My campaign didn’t authorize fake flyers being distributed. No disrespect to anyone, but I don’t feel comfortable on those quick picks anyway. This is simply another attempt by to discredit me and distract from my record in the community. It’s embarrassing at this point. Diss records are going around and now this. It’s too much. Let’s just run our races and let the voters decide.”

