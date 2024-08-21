‘Continue to fight for them:’ State Rep. Angie Nixon wins District 13 Democratic primary race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — State Representative Angie Nixon was crowned victorious in the Florida State House District 13 Democratic primary race against opponent Brenda Priestly Jackson. The race was centered around controversy weeks leading up to Tuesday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

District 13 oversees much of Northwest Jacksonville and parts of the Westside. State Rep. Nixon said despite what happened she didn’t lose her connection to voters, saying she’s always out in the community and has an open-door policy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

There were cheers of victory from Nixon and her supporters at her watch party.

“It’s great to know that my community, whose voices have often been marginalized, want to send me back to Tallahassee to continue to fight for them,” she said.

Nixon was the State House District 13 incumbent who won the Democratic primary against opponent Priestly Jackson in a landslide victory of over 7000 votes.

“I think it says folks are tired about the politics coming out of Tallahassee, they want someone who will stand up for them and fight for lower property insurances, lower rent prices, a better quality of life,” she said.

LIVE RESULTS: 2024 Florida Primary Election

Priestly Jackson sent Action News Jax a statement on her loss.

“Although we worked and hoped for a different outcome, I wish the neighbors and community the best and success with Rep. Nixon. I’m at peace and will settle into this season with my husband and practicing law & educational advocacy,” she said.

The race was a hotly contest battled with controversy leading up to Tuesday, with a diss track first reported by Florida Politics, targeting Nixon. Priestly Jackson said neither her or her team produced it.

Then, Nixon was named in a lawsuit filed by former congresswoman Corrine Brown. Nixon was accused of distributing a quick pick form showing Brown endorsing her, when Brown actually endorsed Priestly Jackson. Nixon adamantly denied any involvement and last week a judge ordered a temporary injunction that will remain in place until November 5, saying during that time, Nixon and her team would be prohibited from producing or distributing false quick pick guides.

READ: 2024 Florida Primary Election: How to stay informed with Action News Jax

Action News Jax asked Nixon on what she made of it all leading up to Tuesday,

“I’m going to continue to go high even when people go low. very disappointed at what came out the opposition’s camp with a diss track, disappointed someone decided to give out fake quick picks. I never asked Congresswoman Brown for her endorsement, I’m sorry someone took it upon themselves to do that, at the end of the day I’m here for the voters and they decided they want to send me back to Tallahassee,” she said.

Nixon said a big focus for her moving forward is to continue to fight for early childhood education, hoping to pass what she described as transformative bills.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.