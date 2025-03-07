Everbank Stadium manager warns of parking problems with competing weekend events

Jacksonville, Fla. — ASM Global, Jacksonville’s manager of event venues like Everbank Stadium, the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and Daily’s Place Amphitheater, is warning people to pay close attention to parking downtown this weekend.

Saturday night, two major events will be happening at the same time: the Monster Jam competition at Everbank Stadium and Shane Gillis’ comedy show at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Because multiple parking lots in the area are already closed for construction, such as the “Stadium of the Future” renovations, the company is expecting people to run into problems.

“There will be substantial delays getting into the area,” said Eray Saban, who works with ASM Global, “there are a lot of good things happening downtown, but this is a challenging process.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Police looking for women who stole nearly $1,300 in candles from Jax Beach Bath and Body Works

The Shane Gillis show is already sold out and ASM Global, along with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, expect Monster Jam to sell out before tomorrow night. That means, between the 14,000+ seats inside Vystar and the roughly 40,000 seats inside Everbank Stadium prepped for this weekend, more than 50,000 people are expected to be downtown for the two events.

“There’s going to be a very heavy traffic presence downtown tomorrow night,” said Ellis Burns, the Chief of Special Events with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, which is directing traffic this weekend.

ASM Global and JSO say traffic and parking is expected to be the worst between 3:00 - 5:30 PM tomorrow night, since the Monster Jam competition starts at 7:00 PM and the Shane Gillis show starts at 8:00 PM. Both agencies ask drivers keep one message in mind.

“Arrive early, really take your time, pre purchase your time and get into the complex as early as possible,” Saban said.

For information on parking for the Shane Gillis show, you can click here, and for information on parking for Monster Jam, you can click here.

Read: Report: Jacksonville Jaguars parting with Evan Engram as roster changes continue

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.