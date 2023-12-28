3 Florida cities make list of top 50 places to live in the U.S.

Three Florida cities made Money.com’s annual “50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.” ranking.
The website looks at U.S. cities regarding economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie to determine which cities make the list.
This year, Atlanta came in at the top of the list based on its booming jobs market and “eye on equality.”
The Florida cities made the list are: Tampa at No. 9, Altamonte Springs at No. 33, and Sarasota at No. 43.
Here’s the entire top 50:
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Tempe, Arizona
- Kirkland, Washington
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Roger’s Park (Chicago), Illinois
- Columbia, Maryland
- Somerville, Massachusetts
- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Tampa, Florida
- Jersey City, New Jersey
- Boise, Idaho
- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Irvine, California
- Fort Lee, New Jersey
- Arlington, Virginia
- Naperville, Illinois
- Milton, Massachusetts
- Fremont, California
- Carmel, Indiana
- Rockville, Maryland
- Franklin, Tennessee
- San Diego, California
- Hillsboro, Oregon
- Abington, Pennsylvania
- San Jose, California
- Alexandria, Virginia
- Chanhassen, Minnesota
- Denver, Colorado
- Overland Park, Kansas
- Morristown, New Jersey
- Lafayette, Colorado
- Camas, Washington
- Altamonte Springs, Florida
- South Burlington, Vermont
- Marietta, Georgia
- Kirkwood Missouri
- Glen Cove, New York
- Kaneohe, Hawaii
- Hutto, Texas
- Madison, Wisconsin
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Bentonville, Arkansas
- Sarasota, Florida
- Nashua, New Hampshire
- Norman, Oklahoma
- Greenville, South Carolina
- Juneau, Alaska
- Coralville, Iowa
- Jeffersonville, Indiana
- Sparks, Nevada
