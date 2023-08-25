Bunnell Elementary principal, teacher placed on leave after assembly singles out Black students

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A principal and teacher are on administrative leave after an assembly singled out Black students at Bunnell Elementary School.

Flagler County Schools is apologizing, saying the intention was to encourage the group of fourth and fifth graders to perform better on tests.

On Thursday, interim superintendent Lashaika Moore said nothing about the assembly was appropriate and that the assembly should have never happened. Now, there is an investigation into how and why it did.

Moore issued a formal, public apology nearly a week after the assembly separated black students from their classmates.

“My main point was to speak with the families that were impacted and so that … remains a priority,” she said.

One page of a Powerpoint presentation used during the assembly was titled “The Problem,” followed by a bullet point that says “(African Americans) have underperformed on standardized assessment for the last past three years. Only 32% are at Level 3 or higher.”

Other slides offered competitions as solutions and fast-food incentives for students who got their scores up.

“Why an assembly of this style was chosen, I am not sure but I am confident that is likely going to come out,” Moore said.

Superintendent Moore is holding a public forum next week for parents and community leaders to share concerns and solutions. She said further action could be taken against school staff depending on what the investigation finds.

