EDC Orlando reveals full 2024 lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. — Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando released its full lineup Monday for November.

EDC Orlando will once again bring electronic dance music, full-size carnival rides, performers and art to Tinker Field for a 13th year.

This year’s festival will be held Nov. 8 through Nov. 10 and will include a lineup of more than 100 performers, including Tiësto, John Summit, FISHER, Diplo, Alesso, Illenium, Kaskade, Alison Wonderland, Dillon Francis, Oliver Heldens and Steve Aoki.

Tickets will go back on sale at noon Thursday.

