Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating deputy-involved shooting in Fleming Island

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Fleming Island.

It’s happening in the 1700 block of County Road 220.

CCSO said the suspect was taken to a local hospital, and the deputy was not injured.

