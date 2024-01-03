FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Police in Flagler Beach are making an urgent request to the public.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The department is asking people to stay off the dunes.

The police department shared photos on Sunday showing an area of the dunes that was trampled on.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Use the walkovers, if there are signs take a second to read them and just kind of like help us out, locals here. We need these dunes otherwise we get flooded,” said resident Man Bui.

The damaged dunes in the northern part of the city, near Java Joint.

Read: Difficult questions and answers behind Confederate monument removal in Springfield Park

Police say people are walking on the dunes and causing them to crumble.

The dunes help to prevent coastal erosion during major storms and protect wildlife.

Officers said they will be watching for people causing damage to the sea dunes.

CLICK HERE to read the original article by WFTV.

Read: One stable, one in critical condition after shooting near Duclay neighborhood

Flagler Beach police search for people who damaged dunes Flagler Beach police search for people who damaged dunes (Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com/WFTV)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.