Florida crews prepare to launch world’s most advanced weather satellite

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Rocket launches are fast and frequent from Florida’s Space Coast.

Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV recently visited the precious cargo for another satellite, which is now being prepped in Titusville.

The special cargo is the GOES-U satellite.

GOES-U is the world’s most advanced geostationary weather satellite.

The satellite will join a network of spacecraft used to monitor everything from Atlantic hurricanes to space weather.

