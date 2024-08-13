Florida primary election: How to find your polling place

Florida’s primary election is next Tuesday. Do you know where you need to go to vote?

To make sure you end up in the right place to cast your ballot on Tuesday, Aug. 22, Action News Jax compiled a county-by-county list of resources to help you find your polling place.

See the list of polling place locators below:

Once polls close at 7 p.m., you can follow our live results on actionnewsjax.com.

