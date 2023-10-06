Floridians concerned as bear sightings continue to rise statewide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s been an increase in bear sightings in Florida, and now, people are worried even more about their safety.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is trying to address concerns about conflicts between humans and bears.

Action News Jax told you in May when video showed a black bear in the backyard of a Jacksonville neighborhood. It left many neighbors concerned and uneasy.

“We use the backyard a lot for three small dogs, so that’s a little scary to think one would show up. But, I also feel bad for the bear being displaced,” Joanna Gray, the resident who had the bear in her backyard, said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Increased concern came after a bear was also seen in a tree at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

In fact, there have been a number of human and bear interactions in September alone.

A bear left an Apopka homeowner worried about neighborhood kids after it made a temporary home under his porch.

A three-legged bear also scared a Lake Mary teenager when it broke into a patio and drank three White Claws.

Read: Black bear spotted in Jacksonville neighborhood, caught on camera

FWC officials said they will increase bear surveillance and set traps when needed.

“Our staff is dedicated, and our officers are going to be dedicated to being responsive in [the] community … to do all we can to keep [people] safe,” Roger Young, executive director of FWC, said.

Legislation was filed last week that would allow people to kill bears in Florida if they feel threatened. The Humane Society said there should be a focus on education and improved trash management instead.

In 2017, it was estimated there are about 4,000 bears in Florida.

Read: Timuquana Country Club greens vandalized, being repaired in time for Constellation Furyk & Friends

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.