Former onePULSE executive director outlines ‘failures’ in memo months before dissolution

ORLANDO, Fla. — Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV is now learning of new allegations related to the misuse of funds within the onePULSE Foundation.

The former executive director Deborah Bowie sent what was then a confidential memo to board members.

In the memo dated September 2023, she outlined what she called “failures” within the nonprofit she joined a little over a year earlier.

OnePULSE Foundation dissolved shortly after this memo was sent and never accomplished what its mission of building a permanent memorial.

