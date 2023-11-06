Gov. DeSantis giving state workers extra time off for the holidays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State workers will get a little more time off around the holidays.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced that state offices will be closed extra days around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

DeSantis’ office said in a news release that state offices will be closed on Nov. 22, the day before Thanksgiving. Agencies were already set to be closed on Thanksgiving and Nov. 24.

With Christmas on a Monday, offices also will be closed on Dec. 26. In addition, they will be closed on Dec. 29 and Jan. 2, along with New Year’s Day, which is on a Monday.

“Our state employees have worked tirelessly throughout the year to aid and assist Florida families,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement. “Over the past few months, they have selflessly responded to Hurricane Idalia and the state of Florida’s Israel rescue operation. Closing state offices on these additional days will provide state employees with some much-deserved time with their families and loved ones while enjoying the holiday season.”

Read: Brentwood residents’ speak out against Jacksonville’s new Medical Examiner’s office, city responds

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.