Governor DeSantis highlights the begining of the 2023 Python Challenge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — More than 840 people from Florida, around the U.S., and even internationally have registered for the Florida Python Challenge.

Today marks the start of the 2023 Florida Python Challenge, which will run for 10 days. Beginning on August 4 at 12:01 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m. on August 13.

The challenge will reward the person who removes the most pythons with $10,000, followed by the second-place prize of $7,500.

Additional prizes will be given for the most pythons removed in individual categories.

“Florida has made record investments in protecting the Everglades for generations to come, including the targeted removal of the invasive Burmese Python,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I wish all participants a memorable and safe hunt, and I look forward to seeing this year’s results.”

“The Florida Python Challenge® provides a unique opportunity for people to become directly involved in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal,” said Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Executive Director Roger Young. “Thanks to the support from Governor Ron DeSantis and our partnerships with the South Florida Water Management District and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, we are able to increase awareness about invasive species and the threats they pose to Florida’s ecology.”

“Under Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership, the state has taken unprecedented action to protect the Everglades and eliminate invasive Burmese pythons from across the landscape. Every python that is removed is making a difference to protect the Everglades and South Florida’s diverse and native wildlife,” said South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) Governing Board Member “Alligator Ron” Bergeron. “The partnership between the South Florida Water Management District and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission is extremely important as we work to protect our ecosystem, conserve native wildlife, and remove invasive pythons. I appreciate every python hunter who is participating in the 2023 Florida Python Challenge.”

The conservation organizations host the Florida Python Challenge to increase awareness about invasive species and the threats they pose to Florida’s ecology.

“The annual competition encourages people to get directly involved in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal,” said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission in a news release.

Participants in military, professional, and novice categories can win cash prizes of up to $2,500 for removing the most pythons. There will be additional awards for runners-up and for the longest pythons removed in all three categories.

People interested in competing can still register through the final day of the competition, August 13, by clicking here.

