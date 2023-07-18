Hoard of fuzzy bunnies take over Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing number of rabbits on its streets.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The neighborhood, located just outside Fort Lauderdale, is calling this takeover a “bunny bonanza” after a breeder illegally let a group of domestic rabbits loose.

Between 60 to 100 lionhead rabbits have made the neighborhood their new home.

“One of the neighbors moved a couple of years ago, and she just left her rabbits in the street when she moved,” explained Alicia Griggs, who lives in the neighborhood. “They were not spayed or neutered, so they started multiplying.”

“Every morning, the first thing I do is get up and cover up the holes and chase them out of the backyard too,” another resident named Jon King said. " I like them, but I just wish they would go somewhere else.”

Read: UCF researchers discover new dangers of vaping

The lionheads have thick fur and fearless nature, which makes them unsuited for life outside in Florida with its heat and predators. The city agreed to give the residents time to find them new homes after first saying the rabbits would have to be exterminated.

The residents are trying to raise up to $40,000 to rescue the rabbits and give them and get them into homes.

Read: Lindsay Lohan, Bader Shammas welcome first baby

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.