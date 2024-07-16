‘It’s a miracle’: 17-year-old struck by lightning in Central Florida shares his story

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A 17-year-old struck by lightning Monday afternoon is doing “remarkably well,” according to doctors.

Daniel Sharkey was out doing his neighbor’s lawn around 5 p.m. Monday when he was struck in Altamonte Springs.

From his hospital bed at Orlando Regional Medical Center, the teenager told Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV he had intense chest pain and showed WFTV the Lichtenberg scars on his arms from the electricity that ran through his body.

He also shared what happened before and after the strike.

The teen told WFTV that every Monday, he tends to his neighbor Angelina Tolbert’s lawn, and Monday was no exception.

He recalled weed-wacking and then waking up in pain.

“I woke up, I was on the ground. I was trying to scream, and I was unable to,” said Sharkey.

