Man shot, dies during argument on the Northside, according to Jacksonville police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Anderson Woods Court around 4 p.m.

A man in his late twenties was shot once during an argument with someone he knew. The victim was taken to the hospital but later died.

JSO said everyone is cooperating in the investigation. They are not ready to classify the death.

There is no threat to the community as this was an isolated incident, according to JSO.

