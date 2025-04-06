Jacksonville man tackled on football field after stealing plane sentenced to prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was tackled by security on a football field at Edward Water University following a crime spree will now spend time in prison.

Daniel Kozlowski, 45, was charged with grand theft, burglary, trespassing and battery on security officer.

On April 1st, Kozlowski was sentenced to 30 months, or 2 and a half years in prison, with credit for 143 days spent in jail.

He was arrested in the middle of a Saturday game when he ran onto the field and was tackled by Duval County School Police and Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers.

At the time, EWU wide receiver Johnny Jones told us he and other players were quickly rushed off the field.

“I thought he had a bomb,” Jones said. “I didn’t know what he was gonna do. I thought he was gonna try and tackle one of the players on the field.”

While Kozlowski was arrested on the field, police said the crimes started three hours before.

Officers were called out to Holladay Aviation at Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport (JAXEX) in reference to an aircraft theft, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

It’s unclear what was done with the plane or how he escaped the airport.

A second arrest report said, three hours later, Kozlowski appeared again, walking through an unauthorized gate to the Edward Waters University football field. When a security guard tried to stop Kozlowski, according to police, he was punched by the suspect.

The report said Kozlowski was then pepper-sprayed and taken into custody, before being transported to UF Health for elevated blood pressure.

