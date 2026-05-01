Help save lives: Jacksonville Humane Society calls for kitten foster parents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is calling on the community for assistance as “kitten season” intensifies. The organization has taken in 1,096 kittens so far in 2026 and anticipates continued high intake.

The influx of kittens creates a critical need for temporary homes where they can be cared for until they are eight weeks old. The Jacksonville Humane Society supports foster families by providing all necessary medical care, food and other supplies.

Once kittens reach the appropriate age and weight, they return to the humane society for spay or neuter surgery before finding permanent homes.

Foster families are crucial for kittens of varying needs. Some kittens are too young to eat independently and require frequent feedings from human caregivers every few hours. Others can eat on their own but benefit greatly from human socialization. Occasionally, kittens arrive at the shelter with their mother and foster homes offer a secure environment for the mother to raise her litter with minimal intervention from the foster family.

JHS says the level of care required by a foster parent generally depends on the kitten’s age, with younger kittens needing more intensive supervision. While older kittens may not require around-the-clock care, they still benefit from a home environment rather than remaining in a shelter until they are old enough for adoption.

Individuals interested in adopting a kitten are also encouraged to consider fostering, as foster families receive benefits such as selecting their preferred kitten from a litter and having their initial adoption fee waived.

Lawrence Nicolas, CEO of the Jacksonville Humane Society, emphasized the ongoing demand for assistance. “This is our busiest time of year for kittens and it isn’t going to slow down any time soon,” Nicolas said. He added, “However, there is no place like Jacksonville when it comes to helping pets in need! We are excited to welcome new volunteer foster parents to this amazing community of helpers and save even more kitten lives this year.”

For those unable to foster, the Jacksonville Humane Society welcomes donations of kitten care items. A list of most-needed supplies can be viewed and ordered directly from the humane society’s Amazon or Chewy wishlists and shipped to the shelter.

For more information on becoming a foster parent, making donations or adopting, community members can visit jaxhumane.org/fosterneeds or call 904-725-8766.

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