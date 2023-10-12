Jacksonville, 8 other Florida cities rank outside top 50 in America’s safest cities, new report says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report has ranked the safest cities in the United States, and some are in Florida.

WalletHub this week published its “2023′s Safest Cities in America” report, which compared more than 180 cities across 41 key metrics including traffic fatalities per capita, assaults per capita, to the unemployment rate, and the percentage of the population that is uninsured.

The personal finance website says it put together the ranking in an effort to “determine where Americans can feel most protected against life’s hazards, including nonphysical forms of danger.”

Nashua, New Hampshire, was named the safest city in America. Jacksonville came in at No. 91.

Two Florida cities landed inside the top 50. Cape Coral came in at No. 16 and Pembroke Pines came in at No. 30.

Aside from Jacksonville, eight other Florida cities landed outside the top 50 safest cities. They ranked as follows:

58. Tallahassee

64. Hialeah

68. Tampa

71. Port St. Lucie

129. Miami

146. St. Petersburg

160. Orlando

181. Fort Lauderdale

To view WalletHub’s full list, click here.

