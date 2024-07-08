Large dump trucks catch fire in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. — Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV reported that Marion County Fire Rescue battled a commercial vehicle fire early Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to a fire on North U.S. Highway 441 in Ocala.

Officials said a person called 911 to report a large fire, but they did not know if it was a building or equipment in the yard.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 12:13 a.m. and discovered the fire with a lot of smoke.

