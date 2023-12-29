‘Move Over’ law expands January 1 to cover disabled vehicles

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new law is about to impact how you drive. The “Move Over” law is expanding.

Right now, drivers in Florida have to move over a lane if they see law enforcement or emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

If they can’t switch lanes, they have to slow down to 20 below the posted limit.

If they choose not to do either of those, they could get ticketed. Starting January 1, that requirement will also include broken down or disabled vehicles.

“We have seen that crashes still tend to happen, unfortunately, when people don’t move over,” said Florida Highway Patrol Troop D Assistant Public Affairs Officer Migdalisis Garcia.

Tickets for breaking the “Move Over” law can cost between $60-$158.

