A piece of Louisiana at Disney: Inside new Tiana’s Bayou Ride at Magic Kingdom

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The countdown is on. In less than 3 weeks, guests at Disney’s Magic Kingdom will be able to enjoy a brand new ride.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Tiana Bayou Adventure will officially open at the end of the month.

The Princess and the Frog character is a fan favorite.

Read: Madeline Soto case: State to seek death penalty against Stephan Sterns

For this new journey, Tiana is looking for some help with a special Mardi Gras dinner, and she’s inviting everyone for the party.

“Princess Tiana story about teaching people that they can dream up whatever dream they have, and they have the power within themselves to make that dream come true,” said Corey Clancy, project coordinator at Walt Disney.

The ride brings us straight to Tiana’s hometown of New Orleans, with music, dance and even the smells of Tiana’s delicious food.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WFTV.

Read: ‘It’s a nightmare:’ Florida family claims child’s medical condition led to child abuse accusations

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.