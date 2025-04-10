Convicted killer mistakenly freed from Georgia jail |‘He’s out amongst us’

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The county jail accidentally released a convicted murderer before he could be sent to prison, leaving the victim’s mother more distraught and worried for her own safety.

Kathan Guzman remains on the loose. He was released only months after he was sentenced to life in prison for strangling his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Delila Grayson.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Christina Grayson told Action News Jax’s Atlanta station WSB-TV that her daughter was trying to break up with him. She is concerned and wants to know how he was released from jail.

Grayson said she was looking forward to Guzman serving every single second of his life sentence for murdering her daughter.

“He’s out amongst us,” she said. “He’s out walking free.”

The Clayton County Jail mistakenly released Guzman nearly two weeks ago.

“How does this happen? How? I’m not getting a clear answer,” Grayson said.

Guzman is from Florida, and Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said officers believe he traveled back there.

The sheriff told WSB-TV it was the result of a training failure and his workers not paying attention. He said staff looked at a court document that showed a motion to nolle prosse, or not prosecute.

The sheriff said if they had looked further, they would have seen a necrophilia charge was nolle prossed, and the jury convicted Guzman on felony murder and aggravated assault.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Sources said when the state called the jail to prepare to transfer Guzman to prison, they learned he had been released. The county chairwoman said the sheriff needs to do better.

“It just shows negligence on the part of the sheriff’s department,” said Dr. Alieka Anderson-Henry, chairwoman of the Clayton County Commission.

The chairwoman said they were not made aware, and the public should have been alerted. She also pointed out a suspected murderer was also mistakenly released from the jail last year.

The sheriff said officers are doing everything they can to get Guzman back in custody. He explained that they did not alert the public because they did not want Guzman knowing they were looking for him.

When Jones asked the sheriff how Guzman could think he wasn’t wanted by police, Allen said they learned Guzman told someone that “God is good” and believed his release was the result of a higher power.

Grayson said her husband took their daughter’s death so hard, he committed suicide on the anniversary of her death. She said this just adds more pain on top of her grief. She is concerned Guzman could be headed back where she lives in Florida.

“I can’t walk around without my concealed weapon,” she said. “I mean, I have to make sure I have that and my phone.”

*WSB-TV Atlanta contributed to this report.

Read: FBI asked to investigate incident that left Duval County inmate in critical condition

Read: Off-duty Jacksonville officer who shot into truck on I-95 returns to work

Read: Naval employee in Jacksonville one of four people arrested in connection with double murder

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.