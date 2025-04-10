Off-duty officer that shot into truck on I-95 returns to work in different position

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After being involved in a shooting on I-95 southbound last month, police said a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer has returned to work, but in a different capacity.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax on Wednesday that Lieutenant Marc Crawford was reassigned to the Tele-Serv department within the Patrol Support Division.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Tele-Serv officers take and record lower-priority complaints over the phone to reduce the caseload for patrol officers.

Marc Crawford (JSO) Marc Crawford (right) receiving award of 2021 "Police Supervisor of the Year" (Photo: JSO)

Lieutenant Crawford was temporarily placed on administrative leave in March after the incident.

JSO said his car came into contact with a semi-truck on I-95, after which Crawford exited his vehicle and fired four shots into the truck. The shooting shut down the highway for hours.

Police said Crawford was off-duty at the time and it was unclear what motivated the shooting, with no body-camera footage available.

That night, investigators told Action News Jax the lieutenant was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury and the semi-truck driver was uninjured.

According to JSO, this was Crawford’s fourth officer-involved shooting.

No charges have been filed yet, and JSO did not provide any additional details Wednesday.

Below is a statement released by the Sheriff’s Office on March 17th, one week after the shooting:

“Currently, this incident remains under criminal investigation by the State Attorney’s Office. Because of the pending criminal investigation, JSO cannot provide any additional information about the facts and circumstances of the incident at this time. When legally able, JSO will further brief the public on this matter.”

