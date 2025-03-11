Off-Duty JSO Officer involved in shooting on I-95 southbound, causes major traffic backup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — I-95 Southbound near Atlantic Boulevard was backed up for miles earlier Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office now said this was caused by an off-duty JSO officer shooting at a 70-year-old truck driver.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The truck driver left Charlotte this morning around 9 a.m. as he was headed towards Cape Coral.

A line of police cars caused backups stretching for miles on I-95 south, right as thousands of people were driving home from work. Monday night, JSO confirmed one of their own was at the center of it.

They said Lieutenant Marc Crawford was off-duty, when his car hit a truck on I-95, possibly more than once.

“The lieutenant exited his vehicle and engaged the semi-truck. He fired four rounds into the truck,” Jacksonville Sheriff’s office spokesperson.

JSO said they don’t know why the two cars collided, or why he fired his weapon. Police say the driver was not injured, and all shots were fired into the front of the truck’s engine.

The off-duty officer suffered a shoulder injury.

“So, he’s at the hospital now being treated and evaluated. We haven’t gotten a statement from him yet,” JSO.

Action News Jax asked police if they know where the injury came from, to which they stated that “that’s part of what we don’t know at this time.”

JSO added they detained the truck driver but he is not considered a suspect. Police say he has been cooperative.

“He actually has a camera in his truck that he’s using to help us. He gave us consent to access it,” JSO.

Investigators have not yet spoken with the lieutenant, as he went to the hospital for treatment of his shoulder injury.

The lieutenant has been with JSO for 21 years. It is also the second officer-involved shooting for JSO this year.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.