Rare 4.0 magnitude earthquake recorded off Central Florida coast late Wednesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A 4.0 magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Central Florida late Wednesday night.

It was 190 miles southeast of Jacksonville’s coast and 100 miles east of Cape Canaveral, Action News Jax First Alert Weather Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said.

The quake was six miles deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Bedenbaugh said a 4.0 magnitude is considered a “light” earthquake which causes “noticeable shaking.”

Notable earthquakes in the Jacksonville area include an 1879 earthquake near St. Augustine and a 1900 earthquake in Jacksonville.

Action News Jax sister station WFTV in Orlando reports more than 80 people have reported to the USGS that they felt the impact of the quake.

