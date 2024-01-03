SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa brings back free Preschool Card for 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa are bringing back the popular Preschool Card for a limited time, offering free admission for Florida preschoolers all year long.

The free Preschool Cards allows children ages five and younger to visit SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando, or Busch Gardens and Adventure Island Tampa as many times as they want through Dec. 31.

Advance registration for both cards must be completed online. Click here to register for your free SeaWorld Orlando Preschool Card and click here to register for the Busch Gardens Tampa Preschool Card.

Registration is required by Feb. 4. First-visit ticket redemption to Busch Gardens or Adventure Island must happen by Feb. 25, and for SeaWorld or Aquatica, the first visit must occur by Feb. 29.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Cox Media Group