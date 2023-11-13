‘This Old House’ star Bob Vila selling Palm Beach home for $52.9 million

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Bob Vila, “The Old House” star, and his wife Diana Barrett are reportedly selling their Florida home, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the listing Friday. The Journal says the couple is asking for $52.9 million for their 7-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home nested in Palm Beach’s Everglades Island.

PB Realty Advisors and the couple’s real estate agent son Chris Vila listed the property for them, the Journal reported.

The brochure says that the home has many animates, including entertainment areas, a chef’s kitchen, an enclosed loggia, a two-car garage and a butler’s pantry, among other things.

The listing also indicates that the home has a guest wing and “original cypress wall paneling with reeded casings.” It was constructed in the 1940s and has 175 feet of waterfrontage. The property is about 0.84 acres in total.

The couple bought the home for $6.1 million for the home, the Journal reported, meaning its property value has gone up considerably. The couple told the Journal that their intentions to downsize and the local real estate market prompted their decision to sell.

