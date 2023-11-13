Straight No Chaser spreading holiday cheer at the Florida Theatre

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This Wednesday at the Florida Theatre, get into the holiday spirit with the “Straight No Chaser: Sleighin’ It Tour.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The 9 dapper vocalists of this iconic acapella group will perform holiday favorites at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Tickets cost between $39.50 and $69.50 and are on sale now. You can order your tickets on the Florida Theatre website.

Read: Oldest Baptist Church in Florida celebrates 185 years of ‘imprint and impact’ in Jacksonville

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.