8-foot gator in Georgia swamp ‘forced out’ of territory by bigger males looking for mates

FOLKSTON, Ga. — It’s alligator mating season and thanks to GPS satellite tags, researchers are seeing how it can change gator behavior first-hand.

The University of Georgia’s Coastal Ecology Lab tagged an 8-foot male alligator nearly a year ago.

In that time, he hadn’t ventured farther than half a mile from the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge entrance in Charlton County, Georgia.

This changed recently as new satellite pings showed him three miles away.

Researchers say he was likely pushed out by larger males searching for mates.

If you want to learn more about gators, consider sponsoring a tag supporting conservation research.

