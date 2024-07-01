Beginning July 1, Georgia drivers caught in illegal street racing will face serious penalties

ATLANTA — Starting Monday, drivers in Georgia caught in illegal street racing will face some serious penalties.

This comes after several drag racing crashes and deaths in metro Atlanta. Bryan Mims with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV learned that under this new law, you don’t have to be a driver to be arrested.

It’s called Senate Bill 10.

It goes after not only the drivers but people promoting the races on social media and even those using their own cars to block roads for the street races.

This law comes after a Troup County street race ended in tragedy.

Investigators say in March, a street racer lost control and crashed into an SUV with spectators inside on Antioch Road in Troup County.

The driver of the racing car died along with spectator Cory Maddox.

Democratic State Sen. Emanuel Jones points to tragedies such as Maddox’s death for introducing Senate Bill 10, which cracks down harder on illegal street racing.

