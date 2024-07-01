Tropical Storm Chris forms in the Gulf of Mexico

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Storm Chris, which has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Chris upgraded from a tropical depression just before 11 p.m. on Sunday. It is the 3rd named storm of the 2020 Hurricane Season.

Chris will be a short-lived storm. It’s currently located very near the Gulf Coast of Mexico and will move ashore Monday morning before weakening.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for portions of the Gulf Coast of Mexico between Brownsville and the Yucatan.

