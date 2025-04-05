2023 double murder investigation ends after an arrest made on Friday, per JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the arrest of a man connected to the murder of two victims in 2023.

On November 18, 2023, Action News Jax told you that JSO officers responded to the 3800 block of St. Johns Ave. to reports of a person lying in the road. The victim, 21-year-old Donte’ris Woods, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue pronounced him deceased at the scene.

An investigation between JS’s Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Unit, and State Attorney’s Office began shortly thereafter.

The following day on November 19, the girlfriend of Donte’ris Woods, 21-year-old Kyliah James, was found dead by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Investigations revealed that she had been murdered in Jacksonville before being located in Clay County.

A suspect, 32-year-old Malik Raheem Tafara Lamarcus Johnson, was connected to both murders. He was apprehended on Friday, April 4, where he is currently booked for double murder at John E. Goode Pretrial Detention Facility.

