Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating reported shooting in Avondale area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the Avondale area near the intersection of Pinegrove Ave. and St. Johns Ave.

A media briefing will be held within the hour.

Multiple sources have told Action News Jax that one person has been killed due to the reported shooting.

Action News Jax is at the scene working to learn more information.

This is an ongoing scene and will be updated when details arrive.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.