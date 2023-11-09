GBI to give update Monday on ‘Baby Jane Doe,’ whose body was found on Ware County dirt road

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is set to make an announcement Monday in the case of a little girl whose body was found along a dirt road in Ware County more than 30 years ago.

GBI said the update on “Baby Jane Doe” will be given by:

Ware County Sheriff Carl James

GBI Special Agent in Charge Jason Seacrist

Action News Jax told you in December when the GBI made a renewed push for information in the case.

Investigators say the little girl was about 3 years old and died two months before her body was found in a wooden box on the side of the road.

Carol Schweitzer with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told Action News Jax in 2015 a trucker found the box on December 21, 1988, off Duncan Bridge Road in Millwood, which is northwest of Waycross.

New images were released of Baby Jane Doe in 2017. The GBI told Action News Jax in 2017 she was in a brown baby blanket placed in a gym bag that was in a cement-filled suitcase that was stuffed into a TV console cabinet at an illegal dump site.

GBI said in December the little girl had pierced ears and was found wearing thermal bottoms and a white pullover sweater with a pink pony emblem.

Clothes Baby Jane Doe was wearing Clothes Baby Jane Doe was wearing (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Our sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta reported in March that a newspaper clipping from the Albany Herald was found near the TV cabinet, leading investigators to believe the girl had a connection to Albany, Ga.

Action News Jax will have a crew present at Monday’s announcement and will have the latest updates as soon as they become available.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477. Tips can also be sent in through the GBI’s website or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

