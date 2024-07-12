Georgia man finds hundreds of pages of government paperwork, including bank info, in recycling bin

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A man was taking out his recycling in College Park when he found hundreds of pages of government paperwork that included bank account information, even Social Security numbers.

Courtney Francisco with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV talked to Bob Van Orden, who said he even found a folder marked “confidential” in the mounds of paperwork that he found at the city’s Harvard Avenue drop-off last month.

“It was right on top. Very easy to find,” Van Orden said. “Wasn’t underneath anything. I wound take a guess, 1,500 papers.”

The attorney general is now involved in the case.

A spokesperson said detectives are reviewing the documents to confirm how this happened and who is at risk.

“I was shocked. There was one with the city manager’s name written on it and it had a red stamp. Confidential,” Van Orden said. “We saw Social Security numbers, some bank accounts.”

